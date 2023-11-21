Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST
(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

