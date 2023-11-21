Madison leaders address recent pattern of violence during community safety meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two recent deaths by gun violence in the Grandview Neighborhoods, the alder of the district hosted a meeting with a panel of leaders on community safety.

Madison leaders say not having a strong community is a risk factor for violence.

“We cannot just have these meetings when an incident happens,” Focused Interruption Anthony Cooper said.

Last month, a 15-year-old was killed and her 14-year-old sister was among three others that were shot at the Harmony Apartments. Property managers say they are working with MPD to meet the needs of the tenants.

“There are other things we are doing in terms of an environmental standpoint in terms of adding additional cameras etc. things that we think will continue to aid,” Harmony Apartments Property Manager Terrell Walter said.

The mother of the 15-year-old who was shot and killed says she does not feel safe in her apartment.

“I feel like since my daughter got murdered over here on this property, I feel like. It has no safety changes been made. I feel like nothing has been said,” Karnika Miller said. “Nothing has been done to make it more safe.”

She pleads for city officials to provide resources for the youth.

Madison community safety meeting (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“Lack of involvement in conventional activities and feeling disconnected from your community is also a risk factor for violence,” PHMDC’s Director of Policy, Planning & Evaluation Division Aurielle Smith said.

Kids in the area expressed they want alternative outlets after school.

“What we are hearing from students now is that they are looking for after school activities,” MMSD Lead School Social Worker Laura Glaub said. “They don’t know where to go, what do in this feeder pattern. Right now we are advocating for after school activities for 4k through 12.’

Madison leaders believe this meeting was the first step in making tangible changes.

“I think also what has to happen is that this has to go outside these four walls. It needs to happen inside that community long term,” Cooper said.

Madison Police Department shared data about gun violence in the area. After the panel discussed their knowledge of what is happening within the neighborhoods, they opened the floor to the community to ask questions.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.