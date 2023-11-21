Madison man to compete on Jeopardy! for the second time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is set to compete on Jeopardy! on Tuesday.

This won’t be Nick Heise’s first time on the show- he competed in February of last year and won. Going into his second game, he said he is prepared and ready to get back in the game.

“Yeah, I mean, I wanted to have fun with it, so I didn’t do any super intense study and I made sure to watch a lot of games just to kind of get back in the rhythm of the show,” Heise said. “And I practiced at home with my wife.”

Because Heise is a previous champion, the episode he competes in on Tuesday is a Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard series match-up.

His experience on Tuesday’s episode was different than the last time, because Jeopardy! was still going through COVID-19 protocols.

“So there wasn’t an audience in the studio, and there were a lot of things that were different back then,” Heise said. “So some things were familiar and some things felt totally new to me.”

You can watch Jeopardy! at 4:30 p.m., right here on NBC15.

