Madison man to compete on Jeopardy! for the second time

A Madison man is set to compete on Jeopardy! on Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is set to compete on Jeopardy! on Tuesday.

This won’t be Nick Heise’s first time on the show- he competed in February of last year and won. Going into his second game, he said he is prepared and ready to get back in the game.

“Yeah, I mean, I wanted to have fun with it, so I didn’t do any super intense study and I made sure to watch a lot of games just to kind of get back in the rhythm of the show,” Heise said. “And I practiced at home with my wife.”

Because Heise is a previous champion, the episode he competes in on Tuesday is a Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard series match-up.

His experience on Tuesday’s episode was different than the last time, because Jeopardy! was still going through COVID-19 protocols.

“So there wasn’t an audience in the studio, and there were a lot of things that were different back then,” Heise said. “So some things were familiar and some things felt totally new to me.”

You can watch Jeopardy! at 4:30 p.m., right here on NBC15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

Leaders say they're excited for the new renovations.
Updates made to Vel Phillips Memorial High School
Madison community safety meeting
Madison leaders address recent pattern of violence during community safety meeting
After two recent deaths by gun violence in the Grandview Neighborhoods, the alder of the...
Madison leaders address recent pattern of violence during community safety meeting
Mall walkers take over Madison's West Towne Mall.
Mall walking is still a thing, DeForest school gets in on the fun