Madison man sentenced in 2021 killing

The Madison man convicted of killing a woman whose body was discovered two months later learned his fate in a Dane Co. courtroom on Tuesday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison man convicted of killing a woman whose body was discovered two months later learned his fate in a Dane Co. courtroom on Tuesday.

Court records show Gregg Raether was given a 40-year sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide conviction. In September, a jury found Raether, 58, guilty of killing Patricia McCullough approximately two years ago.

In addition to the homicide charge, he was also convicted of charges of possession of a firearm, misappropriating ID information, and multiple counts of unauthorized use of food stamps. His sentences for all charges will run concurrently.

Gregg Raether appears in a Dane Co. courtroom on Dec. 30, 2021.
Gregg Raether appears in a Dane Co. courtroom on Dec. 30, 2021.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

Raether’s conviction stemmed from the July 2021 killing of Patricia McCullough. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner Office determined the 55-year-old McCullough died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Her body was not discovered until September, at a home on Deerwood Drive, in Madison, after her daughter asked police to check on her, saying they had not spoken in a couple months and McCullough’s phone appeared to be disconnected, the criminal complaint stated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
DNR: Wisconsin hunters killed far fewer bears because of acorns

Latest News

The Madison man convicted of killing a woman whose body was discovered two months later learned...
Madison man sentenced in 2021 killing
The Wisconsin state Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about the...
Wisconsin Supreme Court questions timing of redistricting challenge seeking new maps for 2024
Window washer hurt in downtown Madison fall
A Madison man is set to compete on Jeopardy! on Tuesday.
Madison man to compete on Jeopardy! for the second time