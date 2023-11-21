Madison man sentenced in 2021 killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison man convicted of killing a woman whose body was discovered two months later learned his fate in a Dane Co. courtroom on Tuesday.

Court records show Gregg Raether was given a 40-year sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide conviction. In September, a jury found Raether, 58, guilty of killing Patricia McCullough approximately two years ago.

In addition to the homicide charge, he was also convicted of charges of possession of a firearm, misappropriating ID information, and multiple counts of unauthorized use of food stamps. His sentences for all charges will run concurrently.

Gregg Raether appears in a Dane Co. courtroom on Dec. 30, 2021. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

Raether’s conviction stemmed from the July 2021 killing of Patricia McCullough. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner Office determined the 55-year-old McCullough died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Her body was not discovered until September, at a home on Deerwood Drive, in Madison, after her daughter asked police to check on her, saying they had not spoken in a couple months and McCullough’s phone appeared to be disconnected, the criminal complaint stated.

