A Quiet Forecast for Thanksgiving

Turning Cooler By the Weekend
Quiet weather is expected across the region for Wednesday and Thursday.
Quiet weather is expected across the region for Wednesday and Thursday.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain/Snow Ending Early Today
  • Highs Today in the 40s
  • Dry Through the Weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some rain and snow across southern Wisconsin to start the day. There is a wave of low pressure moving through the region, but it will exit to the east of here during the morning hours.

As that takes place, precipitation will come to an end. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon and into tonight, but as high-pressure takes over sunshine will make a return appearance tomorrow.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Lots of sunshine as expected into Thanksgiving day as well. As far as travel conditions go across this part of the country, things are looking good. Again, we will have lots of sunshine with no precipitation Wednesday through Thursday. Temperatures are going to be near average for this time of year with high is expected in the low to mid 40s for the next three days.

Looking Ahead...

After that, a cold front will sweep through and temperatures will drop sharply for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs during that time frame will be in the 30s. The weather looks quiet even heading into the first part of next week with a little if any precipitation Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
DNR: Wisconsin hunters killed far fewer bears because of acorns

Latest News

Bundle up for Black Friday shopping
Who Could See A Wintry Mix
Temperatures dipping cooler than average for Thanksgiving.
Cooler temps approaching Thanksgiving
Highs drop from the 50s to the 30s
Cooler temps approaching Thanksgiving
It is looking good for the majority of your travels, but could be wet from Monday night into...
Clouds and Showers Start The Week