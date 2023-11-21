A Quiet Forecast for Thanksgiving

Rain/Snow Ending Early Today

Highs Today in the 40s

Dry Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some rain and snow across southern Wisconsin to start the day. There is a wave of low pressure moving through the region, but it will exit to the east of here during the morning hours.

As that takes place, precipitation will come to an end. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon and into tonight, but as high-pressure takes over sunshine will make a return appearance tomorrow.

What’s Coming Up...

Lots of sunshine as expected into Thanksgiving day as well. As far as travel conditions go across this part of the country, things are looking good. Again, we will have lots of sunshine with no precipitation Wednesday through Thursday. Temperatures are going to be near average for this time of year with high is expected in the low to mid 40s for the next three days.

Looking Ahead...

After that, a cold front will sweep through and temperatures will drop sharply for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs during that time frame will be in the 30s. The weather looks quiet even heading into the first part of next week with a little if any precipitation Monday and Tuesday of next week.

