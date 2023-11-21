71-year-old Madison man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide alert has been canceled for a missing 71-year-old Madison man with dementia after he was found safe Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The initial alert said the veteran was last seen leaving his home between 11 a.m. and noon on the city’s southside, near Waunona Woods Court. The alert was canceled just before 6 p.m. and indicated he was located.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
DNR: Wisconsin hunters killed far fewer bears because of acorns

Latest News

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW football heads to Ireland in 2027
Irish eyes will be smiling at UW football in just a few years.
UW football heads to Ireland in 2027
The event is part of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.
Woodman's assistant manager talks Check Out Hunger event
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.