71-year-old Madison man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide alert has been canceled for a missing 71-year-old Madison man with dementia after he was found safe Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The initial alert said the veteran was last seen leaving his home between 11 a.m. and noon on the city’s southside, near Waunona Woods Court. The alert was canceled just before 6 p.m. and indicated he was located.

