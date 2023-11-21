Snow machine trading cards teach Madisonians about proper salt use, winter prep

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is launching a series of baseball cards Tuesday- but you won’t see any famous ballplayers on them.

The City and its partners introduced its latest educational material, collectible snow machine trading cards that teach people about things like winter prep and proper salt use. The cards include fun puns about these topics, as well as links to Wisconsin SaltWise and City of Madison’s winter website.

City of Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson explained how the city ran an election last year for people to vote on what to name the trucks. City officials wanted to think of another fun way to showcase the important information- and the baseball card idea was born.

Wisconsin SaltWise Program Manager Allison Madison said they wanted people to have a better understanding of the work and different tools used to keep streets clean and safe throughout the winter.

“We really wanted to raise awareness around all of the incredible work that City of Madison staff does and just put a face to the plows, equipment and the operators that help to keep our streets safe throughout the winter,” Madison said.

The cards are available to collect at any City of Madison public library and the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Officials are encouraging people this year to “Shovel More, Salt Less” when it comes to winter maintenance, saying it’s one of the best things you can do to prevent an excess of salt polluting area waters.

