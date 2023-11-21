Window washer hurt in downtown Madison fall

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A window washer fell through a rooftop grate Tuesday morning while working in downtown Madison, according to the fire department.

In a statement, the Madison Fire Department indicated the grate was dislodged, and the worker dropped about 15 feet before hitting the floor below.

Firefighters and a medical team responded to the scene, in the 300 block of W. Washington Ave., around 8:20 a.m., the fire dept. stated.

After performing an initial assessment at the scene, the window washer was taken to the hospital to be treated, the statement continued. MFD did not indicate how seriously the person was injured.

