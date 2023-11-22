BBB urges people to take advantage of Small Business Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of post-Thanksgiving sales, the Better Business Bureau is urging people to take advantage of Small Business Saturday, offering tips to ‘Shop Small.’

The BBB says shopping locally benefits local economies and has an overall positive impact on communities at large. The organization adds you can often find unique and personalized gifts that add the personal touch of a small business.

BBB offers the following tips to ‘Shop Small’ on Small Business Saturday:

Get involved. Many communities host special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Many communities host special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Small Business Saturday website or visit your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.

Sign up for email alerts. Save a few dollars on your holiday budget by signing up for Small Business Saturday email specials offered by the merchants in your area. Remember, you’ll probably get additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers say by reading reviews online, such as those on Find out what past customers say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org , and learn what shops participate by going to ShopSmall.org

Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” extravaganza! Visit your favorite local stores or explore a new one. Take time to get to know the business owners and local community officials, and get a head start on the holidays while enjoying time with loved ones.

Don’t just shop small; eat small! Many people think shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. However, small, independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops would love to invite new customers while they’re out and about.

Share your experience. Take a selfie at your favorite small business. Share it on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall to tell the world you’re a big fan of small businesses. Leave a review on . Remember, these shops are open all year as well! Take a selfie at your favorite small business. Share it on social media with the hashtagsandto tell the world you’re a big fan of small businesses. BBB.org . Remember, these shops are open all year as well!

Look for the BBB Seal. It’s the Sign of a Better Business. Shop confidently on Small Business Saturday by choosing businesses prioritizing trust and ethics in the marketplace. Shop with confidence and peace of mind this holiday season, Shop confidently on Small Business Saturday by choosing businesses prioritizing trust and ethics in the marketplace. Shop with confidence and peace of mind this holiday season, avoid scams , and make smart purchasing decisions.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express, the BBB says. People can use filters on BBB.org, search engines, and social apps to find small businesses near them.

