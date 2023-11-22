City of Madison removes over 50 miles from salt routes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 50 miles of roadway in Madison previously part of a the city’s salt route network will not be salted this season, according to the city’s streets division.

The City of Madison Streets Division is reducing its salt routes by 6%, preventing nearly 270 tons of salt from being spread, the city said.

The over 50 miles of roads were previously part of the salt route network, but were removed this year. For the upcoming winter, salt routes make up approximately 778 miles of traffic lanes within the City of Madison, accounting for roughly 43% of all the traffic lanes in the city.

According to the city, one of the main reasons a street receives salt is if it is used by Madison Metro for their routes. If a road is no longer used in a Madison Metro route, it could not be considered part of the salt route network.

The city released a PDF of the route for the upcoming winter. The streets division will also introduce an interactive web version of the map that is expected to be ready later in the season.

