Dane Co. residents encouraged to shop local for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Black Friday just a few days away, seemingly kicking off holiday shopping, Dane County leaders are asking residents to consider shopping local.

Nonprofit Dane Buy Local hosted an event Tuesday with local business leaders, highlighting the importance of supporting local shops and restaurants.

Executive Director of Dane Buy Local Paula Severson said a study done last year by Civic Economics estimated a 10% shift from shopping at chains to independent businesses would retain an estimated $173 million in the local economy.

“That’s increased tax revenue, that goes to schools, that funds our neighborhoods, and it goes to our friends and neighbors,” Severson said. “So shopping local really is more than just buying an item and walking away.”

Ways to support local businesses in Dane County is through the Small Business Saturday campaign and the county’s holiday passport program.

The Dane Buy Local Holiday Passport includes over 180 participating businesses in Dane County. If you spend $10 or more at one of them, you are entered into a drawing to win 70, $25 gift cards. The program runs through Dec. 17.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.