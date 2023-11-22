Dane County Sheriff welcomes two new support dogs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office added two cute new members to their team.

The sheriff’s office announced Luna and Nova, two certified emotional support dogs, are joining the Peer Support Team.

Luna is an 8-year-old golden retriever who loves leaning on anyone who will give her attention.

Nova is a golden mix who loves to play catch and tug-of-war. She is 7.

Luna and Nova are the newest addition to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

The two passed a course to become certified, and will support the sheriff’s office in situations where mental health is at play, along with supporting the deputies themselves.

