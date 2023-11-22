Delta Beer Lab to host 5th annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delta Beer Lab in Madison will be serving up 150 free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Thursday.

The Madison brewery is opening up their taproom to the community for the Thanksgiving feast for the 5th year.

While the meal is free of charge, any cash donations - large or small - will be accepted and given to Delta Beer Lab’s November Nonprofit Partner, Agrace, whose mission is to provide hospice and supportive care services in private homes, and in skilled nursing, assisted living and other community residential facilities across southern Wisconsin. All taproom “tips” are donated to a monthly Nonprofit Partner throughout the year.

Food donations will be provided thanks to a variety of local Madison establishments like Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Cooper’s Tavern, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, Kwik Trip, Hubbard Avenue Diner and more.

The meal will be served from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and the taproom will be open 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Registration is highly encouraged.

Delta Beer Lab is a craft brewery and taproom on the south side of Madison that believes a business can do good in the community while also doing well for itself. Their mission is to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race or sexual orientation. A huge part of their business model is giving back to the community through their Nonprofit Partner program, which has invested over $215,000 back into the community, and through producing community-centric events.

