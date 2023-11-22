Fitchburg Police try to combat understaffing with DOJ grant

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is struggling to hire new police officers and keep up with the population growth of their community.

The U.S. Department of Justice will award the Fitchburg Police Department a $625,000 grant to hire five new neighborhood officers, which the department hopes will offset its staffing woes.

Fitchburg Police Chief Alfonso Morales said as their population grows, so do the number of 911 calls, crimes and traffic issues. As this growth happens, he said the department is struggling to keep up.

”The needs and expectations of Fitchburg have outpaced our department’s capacity,” Chief Morales said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fitchburg Police try to combat understaffing with DOJ COPS grant (Marcus Aarsvold)

According to Deputy Chief Matthew Laha, the population has surpassed 34,000 people, making it too big for the current staff to handle.

”We’ve historically had six to seven officers on every given shift. Now we have four,” he said. “Four officers to handle 35 square miles of the city of Fitchburg.”

Laha said fewer officers means slower response times to emergencies.

”We’ll have to handle the most severe calls first and then some of those less critical calls will have to wait,” Laha said. “And that’s not something that our community is used to.”

Rodd Rettler has worked as a police officer in Fitchburg for over 26 years and said there are parts he loves about the job and parts that are difficult.

”It’s when you are an officer getting toward the twilight of your career and you’re getting toward the end of your career. Sometimes a tough thing to do is motivate oneself,” he said. ”Love the variety. Day to day for the most part, it’s always different.”

Laha said he hopes the DOJ grant will make their department compete with bigger departments like the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison and Milwaukee Police Departments.

”You place all of those expectations on a group of people to do more with less and that only makes your stress and burnout of those officers even greater,” he said. “That reduces our retention possibilities because officers could easily go to another department, with more officers, more resources and more opportunities.”

Laha said they used to receive nearly 150 applications every month, or when positions opened, but now they struggle to receive 150 applications in one year.

