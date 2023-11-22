Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

A giant inflatable hamburger rolls through a parking lot, pushed by the wind in Newberg, Oregon.
VIDEO: Giant, inflatable hamburger rolls through parking lot
After years of living with a rare heart disease, the young man received a life-changing...
Heart transplant recipient plans to name daughter after donor
A white gunman opened fire inside a Walmart, wounding four people, including two Black women,...
Walmart shooting in Ohio probed as partially ‘racially motivated,’ FBI says
The cause of the crash was under investigation. (WFAA, MATT RIVERA, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
Pilot killed days before birthday when small plane crashes in shopping center
About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the...
Driver rescued as overturned box truck hangs off overpass