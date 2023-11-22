Madison coffee roaster awarded best coffee in the world

Coffee generic
Coffee generic(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best coffee in the world.

JBC Coffee Roasters won the #1 Coffee of 2023 award in an international competition at the Coffee Review.

The award winner is JBC’s Wilton Benitez Pink Bourbon, which officials say broke a record by being rated 98 points out of a possible 100. Due to this scoring, the coffee sold out in 24 minutes back in July.

But the Pink Bourbon isn’t gone forever. JBC says they’re working on bringing it back sometime in the near future.

JBC describes the coffee as having intense floral notes, pleasant acidity, and a sweeter and silkier body. It tastes of pink bubblegum, strawberry blossom, blackberry buttercream, orange and grape.

For more information on JBC and the Pink Bourbon, visit their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

City of Madison removes over 50 miles from salt routes
After a year with over 25 one-billion-dollar disasters across the country, the American Red...
Record high disasters lead to Red Cross shortages in Wisconsin
Minnesota running back Trey Potts (3) and Wisconsin linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) during the...
Badgers aim to regain Axe, with Gophers on 2-game winning streak in college football’s oldest series
MSN passengers travel to their Thanksgiving destinations early Wednesday morning on the busiest...
MSN airport officials: ‘pack your patience’ this holiday season
Officials with the Dane Co. Regional Airport are asking passengers to pack their patience this...
MSN airport officials: “Pack your patience” this holiday season