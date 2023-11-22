MFD: One hospitalized after crashing sedan into landscape boulder

(WCAX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hospitalized Tuesday after their car veered off the road, hitting a landscape boulder and some bushes on Madison’s east side.

Crews with the Madison Fire Department responded to the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Jackson Street for a single crash just before 6:15 p.m.

Engine Co. 5 and and Medic 5 found a sedan resting on a landscape boulder and some bushes. The driver was out of the vehicle prior to crews arriving and after evaluation was taken to a hospital.

MFD says the driver veered off-road while traveling southbound on Jackson Street. The vehicle suffered moderate front-end damage and fluid leaks. Crews disconnected the battery cables, contained the leak, and turned off the car.

Madison Police also responded to the crash, according to MFD.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.

Latest News

Quiet conditions are expected into the weekend.
Travel Forecast Is Looking Good
Conditions are about as nice as they can get for holiday travel over the next couple of days.
Great Travel Weather Ahead
The Wisconsin state Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, about the...
Democrats urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps
The lawsuit was brought by Democratic voters the day after the court flipped to majority 4-3...
Dane Co. woman who lives on district 'island' talks redistricting battle