MFD: One hospitalized after crashing sedan into landscape boulder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hospitalized Tuesday after their car veered off the road, hitting a landscape boulder and some bushes on Madison’s east side.

Crews with the Madison Fire Department responded to the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Jackson Street for a single crash just before 6:15 p.m.

Engine Co. 5 and and Medic 5 found a sedan resting on a landscape boulder and some bushes. The driver was out of the vehicle prior to crews arriving and after evaluation was taken to a hospital.

MFD says the driver veered off-road while traveling southbound on Jackson Street. The vehicle suffered moderate front-end damage and fluid leaks. Crews disconnected the battery cables, contained the leak, and turned off the car.

Madison Police also responded to the crash, according to MFD.

