MSN airport officials: ‘pack your patience’ this holiday season

Officials with the Dane Co. Regional Airport are asking passengers to pack their patience this year.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials with the Dane Co. Regional Airport are asking passengers to ‘pack their patience’ as the number of airline passengers is expected to be higher this year.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA predicts air travel passenger numbers to be up eight percent this season compared to last year.

Thankfully, with mild weather across the country this holiday weekend, passengers at the Dane Co. Regional Airport aren’t too concerned about delays, just connecting flights in busier airports like Chicago O’Hare.

“I gotta go to Chicago first. And we only have 29 minutes to catch the next flight,” James Jackson who is traveling to Arizona said. “My wife’s a little bit more worried than I am.”

Dane Co. Regional Airport’s Director of Marketing & Communications Michael Riechers reminds passengers to arrive at least two hours before your flight.

“It’s really the kick off of the holiday travel season,” Riechers said. “We opened the south terminal to passengers in June so this is the first holiday experience for both the airport as well as the passengers experiencing the new south terminal expansion and it’s exciting to see so many people experiencing it for the first time.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bracing for an all-time record number of passengers at America’s airports over the Thanksgiving travel rush.

“Everyone just wants to get to where they’re going safely and efficiently so keep a smile on, enjoy the experience and you’ll get there safely,” Riechers added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

Officials with the Dane Co. Regional Airport are asking passengers to pack their patience this...
MSN airport officials: “Pack your patience” this holiday season
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!
If Drew’s big, beautiful ears don’t win you over, his sweet personality is sure to seal the deal!
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!
Quiet conditions are expected into the weekend.
Travel Forecast Is Looking Good