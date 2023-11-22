MSN airport officials: “Pack your patience” this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials with the Dane Co. Regional Airport are asking passengers to ‘pack their patience’ as the number of airline passengers is expected to be higher this year.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA predicts air travel passenger numbers to be up eight percent this season compared to last year.

Thankfully, with mild weather across the country this holiday weekend, passengers at the Dane Co. Regional Airport aren’t too concerned about delays, just connecting flights in busier airports like Chicago O’Hare.

“I gotta go to Chicago first. And we only have 29 minutes to catch the next flight,” James Jackson who is traveling to Arizona said. “My wife’s a little bit more worried than I am.”

Dane Co. Regional Airport’s Director of Marketing & Communications Michael Riechers reminds passengers to arrive at least two hours before your flight.

“It’s really the kick off of the holiday travel season,” Riechers said. “We opened the south terminal to passengers in June so this is the first holiday experience for both the airport as well as the passengers experiencing the new south terminal expansion and it’s exciting to see so many people experiencing it for the first time.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bracing for an all-time record number of passengers at America’s airports over the Thanksgiving travel rush.

“Everyone just wants to get to where they’re going safely and efficiently so keep a smile on, enjoy the experience and you’ll get there safely,” Riechers added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.