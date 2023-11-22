SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - If Drew’s big, beautiful ears don’t win you over, his sweet personality is sure to seal the deal!

The four-year-old Dachshund mix is NBC15′s Pet of the Week. He is staying at the Sauk County Humane Society while he awaits his fur-ever home.

NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew! (Sauk County Humane Society)

Drew was surrendered to the shelter because his previous family says they could not housebreak him. The Sauk County Humane Society notes there are tips and tricks to address those issues.

The mellow guy is looking for a home with the right balance of play and snuggles. Drew does okay with cats and older children, but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

The shelter says Drew’s front leg has a curve in it, but it doesn’t pose a problem currently. They add he should be evaluated yearly for signs of arthritis.

Interested in adopting sweet Drew? He is available now at the Sauk County Humane Society.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.