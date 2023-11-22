NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!

If Drew’s big, beautiful ears don’t win you over, his sweet personality is sure to seal the deal!
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - If Drew’s big, beautiful ears don’t win you over, his sweet personality is sure to seal the deal!

The four-year-old Dachshund mix is NBC15′s Pet of the Week. He is staying at the Sauk County Humane Society while he awaits his fur-ever home.

NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!(Sauk County Humane Society)

Drew was surrendered to the shelter because his previous family says they could not housebreak him. The Sauk County Humane Society notes there are tips and tricks to address those issues.

The mellow guy is looking for a home with the right balance of play and snuggles. Drew does okay with cats and older children, but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

The shelter says Drew’s front leg has a curve in it, but it doesn’t pose a problem currently. They add he should be evaluated yearly for signs of arthritis.

Interested in adopting sweet Drew? He is available now at the Sauk County Humane Society.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

MSN passengers travel to their Thanksgiving destinations early Wednesday morning on the busiest...
MSN airport officials: ‘pack your patience’ this holiday season
Officials with the Dane Co. Regional Airport are asking passengers to pack their patience this...
MSN airport officials: “Pack your patience” this holiday season
If Drew’s big, beautiful ears don’t win you over, his sweet personality is sure to seal the deal!
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Drew!
Quiet conditions are expected into the weekend.
Travel Forecast Is Looking Good