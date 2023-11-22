Potter Lawson well exceeds meal goal during annual food drive

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 63,000 meals were donated Tuesday morning to Second Harvest Foodbank as part of Potter Lawson’s annual food drive.

This is the 34th year the company has held the drive and this year’s event well exceeded their expectations. The architecture firm had a goal of raising 35,000 meals.

Employees formed a human chain to help load the food into the Second Harvest truck.

“Seeing all the food and donations come in this week of Thanksgiving is humbling and warms our heart with all of our partners and being able to give back in such a huge way,” said Rebecca Prochaska, a Potter Lawson employee.

The presentation was followed by a celebration potluck meal.

