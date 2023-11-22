Record high disasters lead to Red Cross shortages in Wisconsin

After a year with over 25 one-billion-dollar disasters across the country, the American Red Cross is asking people for help during the holiday season.(KAIT)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is looking for people to step up and donate after a record breaking year of disasters.

2023 was a big year for the Red Cross, with 25 disasters causing over $1 billion in damage, the organization explained.

In part due to these disasters, many blood drives have been cancelled this year, leading to a blood and donation shortage for the Red Cross.

With Giving Tuesday around the corner, the organization is pushing for blood and monetary donations. These donations help support the Red Cross’s work building shelter for people whose homes were destroyed in disasters, providing blood for those in need, offering CPR training, and more.

For more information on how to help those in Wisconsin, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin/ways-to-donate/local-giving.html.

