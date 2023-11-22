Supporting those struggling with substance abuse this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season can be a joyful time for many, but for some, especially those on the road to recovery, it can be a triggering time of year.

Certain environmental factors and even family members can be stressors for anyone. Certain drinks and foods can trigger those who have dealt with substance abuse, Founder of Connections Counseling Shelly Dutch says.

“Also, loss of loved ones. Sometimes it’s really hard if you’ve lost a family member or friend that you’re used to being with at these times,” Dutch said. “And there’s just so much societal pressure, you know. Especially alcohol consumption is just so prevalent at this time of the year.”

Dutch says people should try to turn to gratitude and lean on others for support if they are feeling down.

“We just need to be honest with people, if someone is in early recovery. You know, it helps if you at least know one person at a gathering or a party that knows you’re trying to abstain. And if you kind of have a buddy, that you can turn to for support, that’s helpful.”

Finally, Dutch says beginning new rituals can be a helpful tool.

“For me, a special ritual was coming up with mineral water with lemon just so I had something in my hand and created a new kind of beverage for myself,” she said. “To have alternatives to have something that you enjoy so that it never feels like deprivation. It feels like abundance like we get to do this. And so, creating new rituals can be really helpful.”

Everyone has a safe space to turn to, as there are meetings available around the clock, Dutch says. She also suggests this guide for people who need some support.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.