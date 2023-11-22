Travel Forecast Is Looking Good

Sunshine Today

Highs in the 40s

A Few Weekend Flurries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some nice weather in the forecast as we head toward Thanksgiving day. High pressure will be dominating the weather around here for the next three days. It will bring lots of sunshine to the region. Temperatures will be on the mild side for today and tomorrow.

What’s Coming Up...

By Friday colder air will begin to fill in after a cold front sweeps through. That front will shift winds to northerly, and they will pick up a bit. For the weekend a few scattered clouds will make their way back in for Saturday and Sunday as a disturbance rolls in from the northwest. This disturbance also has the potential of producing a few flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning, but no accumulation is anticipated. As a matter of fact, chances of picking up any snow are slight during that time frame.

Looking Ahead...

Cold temperatures will settle in for the weekend and early next week though. Highs are expected in the 30s beginning Friday and continuing well into next week.

