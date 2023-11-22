Travel Forecast Is Looking Good

Turning Cooler By the Weekend
Turning Cooler By the Weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunshine Today
  • Highs in the 40s
  • A Few Weekend Flurries
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some nice weather in the forecast as we head toward Thanksgiving day. High pressure will be dominating the weather around here for the next three days. It will bring lots of sunshine to the region. Temperatures will be on the mild side for today and tomorrow.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

By Friday colder air will begin to fill in after a cold front sweeps through. That front will shift winds to northerly, and they will pick up a bit. For the weekend a few scattered clouds will make their way back in for Saturday and Sunday as a disturbance rolls in from the northwest. This disturbance also has the potential of producing a few flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning, but no accumulation is anticipated. As a matter of fact, chances of picking up any snow are slight during that time frame.

Looking Ahead...

Cold temperatures will settle in for the weekend and early next week though. Highs are expected in the 30s beginning Friday and continuing well into next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.

Latest News

Turning Cooler By the Weekend
Travel Forecast Is Looking Good
Thanksgiving Forecast
Great Travel Weather Ahead
Turning Cooler By the Weekend
A Quiet Forecast for Thanksgiving
Quiet weather is expected across the region for Wednesday and Thursday.
A Quiet Forecast for Thanksgiving