Two-game losing streak to Minnesota stings current Badgers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the longest-standing rivalry in college football-- the 133rd meeting of Wisconsin and Minnesota to battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

First year head football coach Luke Fickell said rivalries are important to him and emphasizes them within his program.

For the players, they have lost the last two games to Minnesota, so the focus for them is bringing the Axe back to Madison.

“Obviously, that’s the biggest thing, getting it back and bringing it back where it belongs,” Wisconsin junior running back Braelon Allen said. “0-2 against them, so definitely looking forward to another shot at it and I think the game plan that we’ll have going into this is going to be very good for us.”

“Yeah, I mean I obviously wasn’t as familiar with it until I got here,” Wisconsin senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “That’s one of the first things that you learn when you walk into the doors, you know, what this rivalry means to this place, and what it means to them. It’s been awesome learning about it and I’m ready to play in it.”

The Badgers and Gophers play on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

