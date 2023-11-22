UW-Platteville athletics community mourns death of athletic director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the sudden death of University of Wisconsin- Platteville’s athletic director, two of the school’s head coaches shared more about the loss the campus community is feeling.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville explained Athletic Director Kristina Navarro-Krupka died unexpectedly over the weekend, and she was pregnant at the time. She was 39 years old.

Pioneers Head Basketball Coach Jeff Gard described Navarro-Krupka as a visionary, saying she had a clear picture of what she wanted to accomplish at Platteville. Gard said as a department, they will lean on each other for support.

“We are in a time right now, obviously for us, that you know we are in season and obviously we get caught up so much in the wins and losses,” Gard said. “You know it puts everything back into check and the importance of life and having those loved ones around you.”

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka

Head Football Coach Ryan Munz said Navarro-Krupka brought a ball of energy to everything she did.

“The biggest thing from my lens is, it’s more than an athletic director,” Munz said. “She had a personal connection with every coach here and administrators and even the student athletes.”

Navarro-Krupka had served as UW-Platteville’s athletic director for four years and was also its assistant chancellor. In addition to her administrative roles, Navarro-Krupka, who grew up in Madison, taught five courses at the university and coordinated the graduate program in sports administration.

A memorial fund is being created in her name.

