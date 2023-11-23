Great Looking Thanksgiving

Colder Late Week

Weekend Snow Potential

Even Colder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to be blessed with a beautiful stretch of weather for Thanksgiving week. Those still planning on some day of travel can expect calm conditions to continue. While sunshine continues through the end of the week, much colder temperatures will return by Black Friday. With cold air in place, out next weathermaker for the weekend will be in the form of snow. Right now, it doesn’t look to have much moisture to work with and therefore problems should be limited.

What’s Coming Up...

Looking Ahead...

