Great Looking Thanksgiving

Plenty of Sunshine
Holiday Forecast
Holiday Forecast(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
  • Colder Late Week
  • Weekend Snow Potential
  • Even Colder Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to be blessed with a beautiful stretch of weather for Thanksgiving week. Those still planning on some day of travel can expect calm conditions to continue. While sunshine continues through the end of the week, much colder temperatures will return by Black Friday. With cold air in place, out next weathermaker for the weekend will be in the form of snow. Right now, it doesn’t look to have much moisture to work with and therefore problems should be limited.

Quiet conditions are expected into the weekend.
