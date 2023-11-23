Green bay gallery director recalls letter from JFK, received one day after assassination

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday marks sixty years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in downtown Dallas.

A local man recently shared a connection to the late president, which he’s only told a few people about. It’s about a letter he received as a boy from the White House the day after JFK was shot and killed in Dallas.

As Executive Director of The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay, Darrel Burnett has a keen sense of history. And much of that is likely tied to what happened in his 2nd-grade classroom, 60 years ago.

“I remember very little about being seven years of age, as I think most of us do, but I remember vividly the day that Mrs. Courtney, the school principal, came into the room and told us the President had been shot,” said Darrel.

Frightened and sad, Darrel and the rest of the students were immediately sent home.

“With his initial popularity as a President, it was devastating to everyone,” said Darrel.

When Darrel arrived home at his family’s Illinois farmhouse, he found his mother grieving.

“The nation was in shock. It took the nation a long time to get over that because the news was just coming out new every day and every day,” said Dorothy Burnett, Darrel’s mother.

The following morning, Darrel remembers being on the couch, glued to the TV and coverage of President Kennedy’s death. He then felt his mom tap him on the shoulder.

“And she simply said this came for you in the mail…and I remember just opening it up and staring at it,” said Darrel. “It’s something that will be with me the rest of my days.”

Just a month earlier, Darrel had surprised his parents-- informing them he was writing the President a letter.

“You know, what do you say to a President, what does a 7-year-old say to a President,” said Darrel. “There must have been something that was going on in the world at that time that captured my fascination because I remember sitting on the couch in our living room and writing the letter with one of those old lead pencils on line paper and I know it was much deeper than how are you, I am fine, which is typically what a young person would write, because keep in mind, this is the first letter I had written in my life and I wrote it to the leader of the free world.”

Staring at the TV, and the letter, Darrel couldn’t believe what he was holding.

“I’m pretty sure my parents conditioned me, don’t expect a reply, I think back to that time, how incredible it was for me to even think that he might return a letter because he was already receiving thousands of letters a week,” said Darrel.

Hand typed on November 13th, 1963, the letter was postmarked on November 21st, the day before JFK’s assassination.

“Dear Darrel, Thank you for your letter to the President. He appreciated your thought in writing and sends his best wishes. Sincerely Yours, Evelyn Lincoln, Personal Secretary to the President.”

After keeping the letter in his room for many years, Darrel finally had it framed. He says what he appreciates most is the letter’s simplicity and the way it encapsulates the way the world was back then.

“There wasn’t any pomp and circumstance, there wasn’t a crest, the envelope says, The White House, the stationary says, The White House, pure, simple, direct and important,” said Darrel.

And more meaningful now to Darrel than ever.

“To know that this was one of the last happy moments he spent in his life will stay with me forever,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.