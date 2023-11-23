Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man is dead after a tractor-trailer crashed into a sedan that was reported to have broken down on I-39/90 in Dane. Co., the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

According to its statement, troopers learned around 4:15 a.m. that the car had come to a stop in the northbound lanes of I-39/90, near mile marker 161, just past the Rock Co. border.

While they were on their way to the scene, a second call came that a semi had crashed into the Toyota Corolla. When they arrived, troopers found the 52-year-old driver of the sedan, who was alone in the car, had died.

His name was not released pending notification of the family.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, the report added. WSP noted it is leading the investigation into the crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.