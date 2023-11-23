Mild Today, Turning Colder Friday

Continued cool into next week
Conditions will turn cooler with only a few weekend flurries possible.
Conditions will turn cooler with only a few weekend flurries possible.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
  • Sunshine Today
  • Highs in the 40s
  • A Few Weekend Flurries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have more sunshine in the forecast today. High-pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here bringing not only the sunshine, but near, to slightly above average average temperatures. The weather is expected to turn sharply colder, though in the days to come.

A cold front swept across the region early this morning. It will continue progress to the southeast today. Behind that front, winds have become northerly and they will increase through the day.

What’s Coming Up...

The coldest air will arrive later tonight and into tomorrow. High temperatures for tomorrow and through the weekend will only be in the 30s. We also have a little disturbance making its way through late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Ahead of this little ripple, we will see a few clouds on Saturday and Saturday night and then partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

The disturbance could also produce a flurry or two late Saturday night and early Sunday. Beyond that the weather is looking dry into next week but continued cool with high temperatures in the 30s.

