Packers feast on Lions for Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lightning-fast start pushed the Green Bay Packers to a convincing Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers (5-6) rang up 20 points in the first quarter against the NFC North Division leading Lions (8-3) and had locked down a 23-6 lead when they went into the locker room for halftime. The team held on for the 29-22 victory, despite being outscrored 16-6 in the second half.

Quarterback Jordan Love tossed for three touchdowns and threw for over 200 yards. Green Bay’s other touchdown came when Jonathan Owens picked up a fumble and returned it 27 yards for the touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers’ depth was tested in their matchup with the Lions. Green Bay had three starters inactive Thursday after holding out hope for each of them, listing cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck) and safety Rudy Ford (shoulder) as questionable.

The Packers, who previously ruled out running back Aaron Jones with a knee injury, lost depth at receiver and tight end with Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, knee) and Josiah Deguara (hip) unable to play at Ford Field.

The NFC North-leading Lions are relatively healthy. They previously ruled out offensive guard Jonah Jackson, who has been cleared to play in only six games this season.

