“Still a little starstruck”: Teen with Janesville ties now a weightlifting world champion

A weightlifter is making a Janesville grandmother proud. That’s because her grandson, Gabe, is now a world champion.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weightlifter is making a Janesville grandmother proud. That’s because her grandson, Gabe, is now a world champion.

Gabe’s accomplishment didn’t come without lots of hard work and perseverance.

19-year-old Gabe Chhum and his parents lived in Janesville until he was three years old. Then, his father joined the military, resulting in his family moving, and they jumped from place to place every three years.

It’s one of many challenges Gabe had to face growing up, including the abandonment of his childhood dream.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I played football all my life,” Chhum said.

Gabe always wanted to play in the National Football League.

“I just turned into the smaller guy, so I was getting, you know, tossed around a lot.”

But at just over 5 feet tall, size held him back.

“Once I quit football, I needed to find something to fill in that gap,” Chhum said.

After turning the page on football, Gabe searched for a new passion before stumbling upon weightlifting.

“I wouldn’t have to worry about how small I was compared to someone else,” Chhum said. “Bought some weights on my own and set up a little gym in the garage and that’s where it all really started.”

Years later, Gabe is now a weightlifting world champion.

“Still a little starstruck,” Chhum said. “I’m still trying to figure out how I really feel about it.”

Gabe swept the platform at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships winning three gold medals for team USA.

It’s a reality Gabe never imagined.

“Definitely not. Not even close,” Chhum said. “I kind of picked it up as mostly a hobby, like a little sport that I’d like to do on the side.”

Now with three gold medals around his neck, Gabe is making his loved ones proud, including his grandmother Shirley Deems who still lives in Janesville.

“It’s just amazing that he’s come this far,” Deems said. “We’re all proud of him.”

Although he may never fulfill his dream to play in the NFL, Gabe found a way to overcome adversity.

“Don’t tell kids that they can’t do something,” Deems said. “Help them pursue that dream.”

“If you choose to do something and really enjoy it, you can go a long way with it,” Chhum said. “I feel like I’ve proved the point.”

Gabe said he has big plans going forward, hoping to compete for the Olympics in 2028.

