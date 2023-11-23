Sunny & Colder For Black Friday

Sunshine To End Week

Weekend Snow Potential

Remaining Chilly To End Month

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our beautiful stretch of weather has carried us through Thanksgiving now and it doesn’t look like it is done with just yet. While plenty of sunshine can be expected on Black Friday, shoppers should layer up as the coldest air of the season moves in. This will carry us through the weekend and likely the end of the month. This also means any disturbances would be in the form of snow. We are tracking a chance of light snow on Sunday, although early indications look to be on the lighter side with an inch or less accumulation.

What’s Coming Up...

A few clouds tonight and cooler. Overnight lows down around 20 with a light northerly wind 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny on Black Friday, but much colder, with highs only around 30 degrees. Light northerly winds of 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds Friday night with early lows into the lower 20s, climbing after midnight. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a passing late day flurry. Highs into the middle 30s with light westerly winds. Flurries developing Saturday night with lows into the middle 20s. Snow showers and light snow on Sunday with highs to the middle 30s. Accumulations look to be an inch or less across the area. Gusty southwesterly winds developing up to 30 mph.

Looking Ahead...

Calming it down as we head back to work and school on Monday. Colder temperatures yet as we struggle to get out of the 20s. Fortunately, plenty of sunshine is expected through the middle of the week. Another weak disturbance moves in later in the week with more clouds and the potential of some flurries. The forecast continues to favor below normal temperatures through the end of the month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.