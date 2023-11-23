Suspect in 2020 killing of pregnant Sauk Co. woman caught in Missouri

Rosaly Rodriguez
Rosaly Rodriguez(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (WMTV) – The suspect in the gruesome death of a Sauk Co. woman three years ago was captured early Thursday morning following a traffic stop in a suburb northeast of Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

The Gladstone Police Department reported Jose Eduardo Dominguez Garcia was arrested after an automated license plate reader spotted a Ford Fusion with a stolen license plate. When Gladstone officers caught up to the driver in a parking lot, they found he had several IDs with different names on them. They eventually determined the man was Dominguez-Garcia and took him into custody without incident.

In Dec. 2021, Dominguez Garcia was charged in Chippewa Co. with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Rosaly “Cindy” Chavarria Rodriguez as well as first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Chavarria Rodriguez, who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in July 2020 in the Wisconsin Dells-area where she worked.

Chippewa Co. investigation
Chippewa Co. investigation(WEAU)

Three months later, her remains were found in a purple suitcase on an abandoned farm in the Town of Wheaton, outside of Eau Claire. While initial clues indicated the remains were Chavarria Rodriguez, it took another year before investigators positively identified her using DNA profiles.

Dominguez Garcia currently remains in Clay Co. jail.

