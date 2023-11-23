Wisconsin rallies from 8-point deficit, beats SMU 69-61 to win Fort Myers Tip-Off

(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Wisconsin rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat SMU 69-61 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Beach Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Mustangs hit 7 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half to build a 32-24 advantage at the break, but were just 1 of 7 from distance in the second half.

Tyler Wahl and Klesmit each scored to start the second half and halve the Badgers’ deficit, but SMU pushed its advantage to 10 points, 40-30 with under 14 minutes left on Jalen Smith’s 3-pointer, the Mustangs lone trey of the half. Wisconsin answered wth a 7-0 run. Klesmit scored at the basket, then hit from deep to tie the game at 46. Chucky Hepburn’s three-point play put the Badgers in front 55-53 and AJ Storr’s dunk with 2:21 left gave them the lead for good.

After shooting 1 of 14 from long range in the first half, the Badgers hit 4 of 10 in the second along with 11 of 12 from the line to fuel their comeback.

Wahl finished with 14 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin (4-2). Storr had 11 points, Hepburn added 10 and John Blackwell had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Zhuric Phelps led SMU (4-2) with 19 points. Chuck Harris added 13 points.

Wisconsin plays host to Western Illinois on Monday. SMU plays host to UL Monroe on Sunday.

