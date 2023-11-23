Wisconsin ties to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Badger State is once again well-represented in the Big Apple.

WISCONSIN’S OWN MISS AMERICA

Miss America Grace Stanke, former Miss Wisconsin, will be riding on the ‘Big City Cheer’ float in Thursday’s parade. The Wausau native tells WMTV she’s thankful for all of the support from family and friends in Wisconsin.

Miss America in Badgerland (Miss Wisconsin Organization)

“My family couldn’t make it out, but I have a lot of friends that could that I’m so excited to be celebrating Thanksgiving with them,” said Stanke. “I’m very, very grateful for the people cheering me on and supporting me.”

The current UW-Madison student is pursuing a degree in nuclear engineering and was crowned Miss America in December 2022. Stanke will be donning red on the parade float as part of the new partnership with the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ health initiative.

GREENDALE MARCHING BAND

The Greendale High School Marching Band is just one of six high school bands selected to perform at the parade out of 150 applicants.

Nearly 200 band members are traveling to New York and have spent months practicing for the big Thanksgiving Day performance.

The Greendale High School Marching Band (Source: WMTV) (NBC15)

“Coming from a relatively small town in Wisconsin to one of the biggest cities in the world, it’s a little shell shock,” said Band Director Tom Reifenberg. “The crowd is so deep, 30 to 40 people deep at some intersections. It’s incredible.”

The Greendale Marching Band is no stranger to the national spotlight. The band performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2016 and at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA in 2020.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, debuts a new float, the “Colossal Wave of Wonder” at the 95th Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Ben Hider/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts) (Ben Hider | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)

MAKING WAVES FROM WISCONSIN DELLS

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will make a splash at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade again this year.

The “Colossal Wave of Wonder” float will once again grace the streets of New York City in the 97th year of the annual Thanksgiving parade. The float, which made its debut in 2021, features a mom and baby elephant riding a wave blowing glitter and bubbles from their trunks alongside a surfing rhino and a swimming octopus.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions CEO Todd Nelson said the parade is a special tradition the waterpark has been participating in for six years.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that marks the start of the holiday season for not only our family, but so many families around the world,” Nelson said. “At Kalahari, we encourage families to celebrate the joy that water brings — something we celebrate at our resorts and is also represented with the Colossal Wave of Wonder float.”

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, right here on NBC15 and streaming on Peacock.

