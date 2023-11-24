Black River Falls woman missing

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - A woman has been reported missing after the kayak she is thought to have left the area in was found.

Stacy Shramek, age 53, was last seen leaving a family home on North Roosevelt Road in Black River Falls on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. It is believed she left the area in a red and blue kayak traveling north on the Black River.

The kayak was later found on the bank north of where Stacy left.

According to the news release from the Black River Falls Police Department, Stacy was not wearing appropriate clothing for the cold.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a purple top and Hey Dude brand shoes.

Anyone who has seen Stacy is asked to contact the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357 ext. 180.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.