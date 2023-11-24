Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County host first in-person Thanksgiving meal since pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in four years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosted their Sina Davis Thanksgiving Community meal in-person.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group distributed take-out meals for families to take home, but today they held the event inside for people to sit and build community with one another.

Gladys Alimohd wasn’t just eating and volunteering, she also had her friends and family up on their feet dancing during the event.

”We’re here today to help, receive and give,” Alimohd said. ”That’s the only way we can get through life. Helping each other. That’s the only way. No matter what color, shape or size. We’ve got to help each other.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts first in-person Thanksgiving meal since the pandemic (Marcus Aarsvold)

It’s a busy day and week for volunteers.

Ten-year-old volunteer Micaiya Johnson baked over 144 corn meal cakes for their guests.

”Because I just like to help the world, because a lot of people are struggling right now with hard times,” she said. “So I’d just like to help the world.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts first in-person Thanksgiving meal since the pandemic (Marcus Aarsvold)

Boys and Girls Clubs Vice President of Education Taylor Jackson said the organization was excited to serve meals and see each other in-person.

”I think we were just ready,” she said. “We’ve come back in so many ways where we keep taking those steps. It feels like we’re back and so we wanted to just have that this year. Have that sit down opportunity.”

In addition to the in-person meals on Thanksgiving day, Jackson said they also gave out over 200 meals for families to take home on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.