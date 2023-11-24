Epic Systems earns corporate ‘Be Like Mike’ Award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we reflect on what we’re thankful for, toward the top of the list is how the whole southwestern part of our state gets involved in the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. It couldn’t be done without the corporate partners who step up year after year.

This year’s corporate “Be Like Mike” award goes to a local company that has been working to end food insecurity for more than two decades, providing nearly 219,000 meals in Wisconsin last year alone- Epic Systems.

For 23 years, employees of Epic have participated in Share Your Holidays. As Epic grows, so does participation, raising an impressive nearly three million meals through food and fund drives.

“It makes me proud to work at Epic and know that my colleagues share that that same value,” Nicole Hilsenhoff said, with Epic Human Resources. “I’m from Madison originally and have seen Epic grow in the community even before I worked here myself, and so it’s nice to see Epic as a big organization giving back to the community.”

Epic Systems was awarded the 2023 corporate Be Like Mike award. (WMTV)

“To see that so many of our colleagues and peers here really buy into that mission and actually, you know, put their their money where their mouth is or their actions and they walk the walk and it’s to me it’s really inspiring to see the folks I work every single day really take to heart the core value of doing good in the community,” said Peg Horner, with Epic Technical Services.

The employees get creative to raise extra money, even through a friendly pie in the face competition.

In 2021, Epic added a “Squash Hunger” event on campus to up the ante and enhance employee giving. Teresa Moore helps coordinate the event. Employees make a donation to Share Your Holidays and Epic provides a raffle, pumpkin bar and a squash to take home.

“The really cool part is just what we receive and not necessarily what the staff are taking away, but just in the course of a two hour timeframe, it’s pretty incredible to see what our staff can do,” Moore said.

Last year, in just two hours, employees donated seven pallets of food and $22,000.

“I really love the concept of coming together as a community to take care of our own,” said employee Caleb Cox. “I think the local giving is so important. And this opportunity to bring everybody together and to celebrate taking care of our community is really cool.”

“It adds up year after year and you know, our efforts may have started small but as we’ve grown, our contributions have grown and I really want to make sure that our staff know that they are making a difference,” Moore said.

Presenting the award was an epic surprise, involving more than 10,000 of the company’s employees.

“I feel like a cheerleader up on stage saying ‘Good job everyone!’” Moore said. “Look at the incredible things that we’ve done. But I think it means so much more coming from the outside.”

It’s one company, made up of thousands of individuals who are all showing they can “Be Like Mike” and make a big impact on our community together.

