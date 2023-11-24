FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Sunshine Today

Highs in the Lower 30s

Weekend Snow

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cold air is settling in across the state of Wisconsin. Arctic high-pressure is building in from the northwest. This ridge will also bring a lot of sunshine for us today. Temperatures will struggle with northerly wins though. Highs today are only expected to reach the lower 30s with some spots in southern Wisconsin only getting into the upper 20s.

What’s Coming Up...

There will be a ripple of low pressure making its way across the Plains as we head into the upcoming weekend. This area of low pressure will increase the clouds tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around Saturday and Sunday as well. Snow will become likely late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Accumulation of a half an inch, to an inch and a half is expected across the southern part of the state. This will lead to some hazardous travel during the morning hours of Sunday so NBC 15 meteorologist have posted the first alert weather day for Sunday morning. Keep this in mind if you have any holiday weekend travel planned.

NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be likely. (wmtv)

Looking Ahead...

Dry weather is expected well into next week with lots of sunshine but temperatures will continue to be cold. High temperatures are expected in the 20s and 30s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.