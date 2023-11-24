Fitchburg PD investigating Wednesday night gunfire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after confirming at least one shot was fired Wednesday night outside of an apartment complex.

Crews with Fitchburg PD responded to a parking lot on the 5500 block of Guilford Road just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shot fired.

Once on scene, witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and a car speeding away. No injuries or damaged property was reported.

Police found evidence and determined at least one shot had been fired. The investigation still remains open, according to Fitchburg police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers via P3tips.com or by calling (608) 266-6014.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

small business saturday
Shop local this Small Business Saturday
As travel rebounds, Wisconsin state parks see boost
2024 Wisconsin state park passes now on sale
This year’s corporate “Be Like Mike” award goes to a local company that has been working to end...
Epic Systems earns corporate ‘Be Like Mike’ Award
With a culmination of community efforts, fresh, hot and steamy meals made it into many Madison...
Volunteers work to provide holiday meals for Madison community