Fitchburg PD investigating Wednesday night gunfire

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after confirming at least one shot was fired Wednesday night outside of an apartment complex.

Crews with Fitchburg PD responded to a parking lot on the 5500 block of Guilford Road just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shot fired.

Once on scene, witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and a car speeding away. No injuries or damaged property was reported.

Police found evidence and determined at least one shot had been fired. The investigation still remains open, according to Fitchburg police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers via P3tips.com or by calling (608) 266-6014.

