Ho-Chunk Day celebrates thriving Native American culture in Wisconsin

Ho-Chunk Nation tribal members celebrate Ho-Chunk Day in Wisconsin with traditional food, games and community gatherings.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The holiday became officially recognized by the City of Madison in 2016, but according to Tribal Member Anne Thundercloud it’s been celebrated since 2005.

Thundercloud lives in Black River Falls where she celebrates her Ho-Chunk pride with family and friends playing games, eating traditional food and honoring their culture.

Ho-Chunk Day celebrates thriving Native American culture
Ho-Chunk Day celebrates thriving Native American culture(Anne Thundercloud)

November is also Native American Heritage Month and Thundercloud said she hopes everyone spends more time this month learning about Ho-Chunk Nation’s contemporary culture.

She hopes people understand their culture didn’t only exist in the past, but that it’s still thriving in Wisconsin today.

”I would hope that people would take it upon themselves to educate themselves a little bit more about where they reside and the people that originally inhabited the area,” Thundercloud said. “Just take time to understand a little bit more and maybe even acknowledge that that’s where you live and it’s not just in the past, we’re thriving communities, educators and citizens to this day.”

Madison Public Libraries were closed to honor the holiday on Friday, but they feature several free learning opportunities throughout the rest of November and early December.

Hedberg Public Library in Janesville also features a photo exhibit about Native American Heritage Month by local artist and photographer Kim Hoholek.

