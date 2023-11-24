Middleton native makes national Broadway tour debut in Overture’s My Fair Lady

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton native makes her national Broadway touring debut in the place she calls home. Michelle Lemon is in the ensemble of My Fair Lady and also plays Lady Boxington.

“Lady Boxington is very wealthy and can’t be bothered and she’s so fun, I love playing her,” Lemon said.

Lemon says the modern-day version of My Fair Lady is Pretty Woman. “It is a show about class and about language. So, there’s Professor Henry Higgins who studies speech. And his kind of thesis is if he can teach lower-class people how to speak properly, we can pass them off as somebody who is of higher class. So, he starts the show singing about if the flower girls can speak like upper-class people, then that’s what’s keeping them in their lower classes, their speech patterns, basically.”

The musical follows Eliza Doolittle as Professor Higgins trains her to speak like a proper English lady to prove to himself that he can pass her off as an upper-class lady. Lemon said the show has a nostalgic feel with a fresh twist.

“It feels nostalgic in the movie and in moments, but I think that it’s really fiery. It’s very energetic. The character of Eliza has this incredible character arc to see her go through this big journey and then step into her power and really step into her voice and step into the things that she’s learned and utilize them for herself.”

Lemon grew up in Middleton watching Broadway shows at Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts and had no idea she would be making her Broadway debut on that same stage.

“I didn’t allow myself to think that performing was the thing I could pursue seeing the people on the stage of the Overture Center as like, oh they’re like celebrities or like rock stars or like they’re like superhumans. And it never occurred to me as a kid. Like that could be me, which is silly. I just never allowed myself to think that” Lemon said.

Lemon has been a performer ever since she was little, she plays the piano, was in band, choir, and orchestra, and performed in local theatrical shows throughout elementary, middle, and high school. She went to the University of Minnesota and received her BFA in dance.

“I also feel so grateful for my teachers in Madison and my teachers in the Twin Cities. I’ve had just like lovely people. Mentor me and teach me dance and singing and acting and other things. And I’ve just had really incredible people in my circles supporting me for through every role,” Lemon said.

My Fair Lady has two performances on Friday, Nov. 24th, and one performance each on Saturday, Nov. 25th, and Sunday, Nov. 26th.

