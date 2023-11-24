Post-Thanksgiving tradition lights up Downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A post-Thanksgiving tradition is lighting up downtown Madison Friday evening to help kick off the holiday season.

‘Shine On Madison’ is a holiday tradition for many families and it continues to grow year after year.

“We’re seeing just larger numbers of families coming down. Children come to see Santa,” Vice Chair of the Central Madison Business Improvement District (BID) Peggy Gunderson said. “We have carolers at the top of State Street, we have a free trolley ride with free gift bags for everybody who travels on the trolley.”

‘Shine On Madison’ is Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. The lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. at Lisa Link Peace Park in Downtown Madison.

A full schedule of events for the evening can be found here.

