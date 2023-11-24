Madison record store’s Black Friday line goes ‘round and ‘round

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Record heads - this one’s for you.

A local record store in Madison celebrated Black Friday with dozens of customers lining up around the block to get limited editions of their favorite artist’s records.

According to Strictly Disc’s owner, Rick Stoner, customers began lining up last night - with the first two already set and ready by 11:30 p.m.

“A lot of people were also showing up as early as one or two o’ clock in the morning,” Stoner said.

With the chilly weather, customers were bundled up in coats, hats, scarves, and blankets as they braved the cold with vinyl in hand. To make the process as efficient as possible, each person gets handed a ‘menu’, where they check off what records they want to buy. An employee will then grab the discs from inside the store, hand it back off to the customer, who will then check out with a different employee outside.

.
.(WMTV)

Stoner said some of the most popular vinyl being sold included Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS, Noah Kahan, Anvil Cat, as well as Post Malone.

Johnathon McLaughlin, who joined the line around 8:45 this morning, found the cold easy to brave to get some of his favorite discs.

“We love great music, and we love seeing a local store have a line outside, it’s great to come out and see people support Strictly Discs today,” he said.

McLaughlin was hopeful to snag Flaming Lips Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots and Lil Wayne’s I Am Music.

Stoner was grateful to see the crowd support, after just recently buying Strictly Discs back in the beginning of November from previous owners Ron and Angie Roloff.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from family, friends, and customers. Angie and Ron have been great in the transition. They’ll be here through the end of the year, and then the next era of strictly discs begins.”

Strictly Discs is open today until 8 p.m., with many exclusive releases lining the store- many with only a few thousand in circulation nationwide.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison
UW students horrified after neo-Nazis march through Madison

Latest News

The “Shine On Madison” campaign brings area property owners, businesses, community...
Post-Thanksgiving tradition lights up Downtown Madison
As travel rebounds, Wisconsin state parks see boost
2024 Wisconsin state park passes now on sale
Fitchburg PD investigating Wednesday night gunfire
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts first in-person Thanksgiving meal since the pandemic
Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County host first in-person Thanksgiving meal since pandemic