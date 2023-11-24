Madison record store’s Black Friday line goes ‘round and ‘round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Record heads - this one’s for you.

A local record store in Madison celebrated Black Friday with dozens of customers lining up around the block to get limited editions of their favorite artist’s records.

According to Strictly Disc’s owner, Rick Stoner, customers began lining up last night - with the first two already set and ready by 11:30 p.m.

“A lot of people were also showing up as early as one or two o’ clock in the morning,” Stoner said.

With the chilly weather, customers were bundled up in coats, hats, scarves, and blankets as they braved the cold with vinyl in hand. To make the process as efficient as possible, each person gets handed a ‘menu’, where they check off what records they want to buy. An employee will then grab the discs from inside the store, hand it back off to the customer, who will then check out with a different employee outside.

Stoner said some of the most popular vinyl being sold included Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS, Noah Kahan, Anvil Cat, as well as Post Malone.

Johnathon McLaughlin, who joined the line around 8:45 this morning, found the cold easy to brave to get some of his favorite discs.

“We love great music, and we love seeing a local store have a line outside, it’s great to come out and see people support Strictly Discs today,” he said.

McLaughlin was hopeful to snag Flaming Lips Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots and Lil Wayne’s I Am Music.

Stoner was grateful to see the crowd support, after just recently buying Strictly Discs back in the beginning of November from previous owners Ron and Angie Roloff.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from family, friends, and customers. Angie and Ron have been great in the transition. They’ll be here through the end of the year, and then the next era of strictly discs begins.”

Strictly Discs is open today until 8 p.m., with many exclusive releases lining the store- many with only a few thousand in circulation nationwide.

