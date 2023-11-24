Shop local this Small Business Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black Friday shopping has been on the decline in recent years with shoppers opting for online deals and month-long savings.

Small Business Saturday is a day to shop and dine at small, independent retailers in your community.

In the Madison Central Business Improvement District (BID), there are 390 small businesses to shop, eat and drink at this holiday season and year-round.

“It means so much to our community because every single dollar that you spend here, our small business owners are able to put back into the community by sponsoring events,” Peggy Gunderson, Vice Chair of the Madison Central BID, said. “The money stays right here.”

Businesses will have deals this weekend for ‘Small Business Saturday’ for holiday shopping.

“If you’re shopping for somebody and you just don’t know what to buy for them, walking into one of these stores there’s things in these stores that you’ve just never thought of before and when you see them you know it’s the right gift,” Gunderson said.

You can also give the gift of an e-gift card this holiday while still supporting local. Those can be purchased online and can be used anywhere at the 390 businesses in the district.

Monroe Street in Madison is also participating in Small Business Saturday. Participating stores and businesses can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.