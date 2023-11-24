Support Dane Co. pets and wildlife this #GivingTuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is celebrating the community’s generosity and support this upcoming Tuesday, during what the shelter is calling a ‘global day of giving.’

The shelter will be matching up to $35,000 of donations during their annual ‘#GivingTuesday’ event. The annual day is held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

DCHS will share heartwarming stories of pets and wildlife who received care at their shelter, in hopes of inspiring people to give back in an impactful way. Dogs like Ginger are given a second shot at finding a fur-ever home, thanks to the community’s help, according to the shelter.

“This support also allows us to provide a variety of services and programs to help pet parents and animals in our area,” DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard said. “We are grateful to our community for all they’ve given so far and hope they will continue to show their support for DCHS this GivingTuesday.”

With the help of matching gift challengers, the shelter will match up to $35,000 in donations made between Saturday, November 25th, and 11:59 pm on Tuesday, November 28th. The shelter has set their highest goal ever of $90,000.

For more information on #GivingTuesday, visit giveshelter.org/GivingTuesday.

