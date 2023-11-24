Tomah man arrested after Thanksgiving stabbing

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Sparta on Thursday evening after a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police officers with the Sparta Police Department arrived to a home on the 600 block of East Main Street just after 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The first officer to reach the scene reported seeing George Solis, 44, leave through the front of the house. When first responders went inside, they spotted the victim suffering from stab wounds and he was rushed into emergency surgery at an area trauma center.

Police say Solis was uncooperative and taken into custody once additional officers arrived. The Tomah man is currently in the Monroe County Jail on charges including 1st Degree Attempted Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Though an active investigation, Sparta police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no perceived danger to the public. More information is expected to be released on Monday.

The Sparta Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Ambulance, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

