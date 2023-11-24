Two drivers hospitalized after Richland Co. crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County officials took two people to the hospital earlier this week after two commercial vehicles collided.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Monday, a straight truck was heading east on Highway 60, west of Highway 193, near Muscoda, when it drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a Dodge 4500 head-on, Sheriff Clay Porter explained.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office report indicated the driver of the straight truck, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, was thrown from the vehicle. The other driver, a 25-year-old Blanchardville man, was helped out of his truck by another driver.

Muscoda and Blue River EMS officials took both men to Richland Hospital for their injuries. The Milwaukee man was later transferred to UW Hospital.

Sheriff Porter added that Highway 60 was closed for more than an hour while officials investigated and the scene was cleaned up. Wisconsin State Patrol inspected both business trucks.

