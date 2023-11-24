Volunteers work to provide holiday meals for Madison community

Several places in Madison served free meals to the community on Thanksgiving.
Several places in Madison served free meals to the community on Thanksgiving.(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many celebrated Thanksgiving at the dinner table, others spent the day making sure people had food to eat.

Hundreds of free meals made their way around Madison thanks to the work of many volunteers.

“This is one of my favorite days of the whole year, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Dara Schuller-Hanson said. “People have made this a part of their annual tradition to come and volunteer.

Schuller-Hanson, along with nearly 100 volunteers, helped lead the church’s free community Thanksgiving dinner.

“We have a couple folks who have been doing it for the entire 28 years,” Schuller-Hanson said. “It’s their way of saying thanks, thanks for this life, thanks for food and thank you to the community.”

Meanwhile, on Madison’s east side, NewBridge Madison partnered with Door Creek Church and others to provide meals to older adults.

“We are providing a hot homemade meal,” Door Creek Church Pastor David Smith said. “For someone who might be sitting at home by themselves eating out of a can... we are providing a good meal with all the stuffings and the meats and the desserts and all that good stuff.”

Finding help to deliver the hundreds of free meals isn’t hard to find.

Volunteers said so themselves at a free meal event at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison.

“We have no trouble finding volunteers,” volunteer Liz Falendysz said. “The Madison community has been so supportive... we are often looking for a job for people to do because they really want to help out.”

With a culmination of community efforts, fresh, hot and steamy meals made it into many Madison homes.

