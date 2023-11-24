Two separate crashes on WB Beltline slow traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate reports of crashes on the Madison Beltline westbound are backing up traffic Friday night, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
A crash reported around 5:25 p.m. at John Nolen Drive has prompted all westbound lanes to be closed off. Madison Police Department is responding to that crash, which is expected to be cleared in an hour.
The other crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Gammon Road and was cleared just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. The state 511 camera showed slowed traffic back toward the Whitney Way exit.
The Madison Police Department responded to the crash. Dane County Dispatch said EMS was sent to the scene for injuries, which were described as not serious.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.